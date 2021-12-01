Spiritual group reopens

SPIRITUAL ANSWERS: Well-known Costa Blanca group meets again in January Photo credit: Alfaz Spiritual Friends

ALFAZ SPIRITUAL FRIENDS, an English-speaking community known throughout the Costa Blanca, plans to reopen in January 2022.

“Many people are looking for spiritual answers after Covid, so we invite you to come to our weekly medium-led service on Thursdays at 6.30pm,” the group told the Euro Weekly News.

“There is always a demonstration where messages are passed, some singing and a raffle,” they said.

“After the service we offer hands-on healing, and the bar is open for drinks and chat.  All are welcome.”

The services are held at the Forum Mare Nostrum, Camino del Pinto, in Alfaz and there is free parking.

For more information, ring Jane (636410858), June (675224624) and Kenny (686361594).


