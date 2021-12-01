Spain beat Scotland 8-0 but Scots ‘still on track’ for world cup

Despite the result when Spain beat Scotland 8-0 in the qualifying rounds for the Women’s football world cup, head coach of Scotland, Pedro Martinez Losa, said the result “doesn’t change anything” in terms of his team making it to the competition in 2023.

Scotland’s undefeated start to their campaign came to a halt on 30 November in Sevilla when they faced off against in-form Spain. They still remain in the Group B play-off spot, however, sitting four points clear of Hungary with three games left.

Martinez Losa said: “Spain are the best team in the world. We are planning to progress and are still in the race for qualification for the World Cup, so it doesn’t change anything for us.

“I think the players know that we are in a process of learning, the women’s game is changing all the time so we have to push and learn from the moment.

“We are not ready to have the highest expectations but we are ready to work and develop the best team possible. Clearly, it was about the level of the opponent and the standard they are playing,” Martinez Losa told BBC Scotland. “When other teams are losing against them, we don’t have to question tactics or players – it’s about how we can improve as a team.”

Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas and runner-up Jennifer Hermoso both scored as Spain beat Scotland. Their national side has now won 16 games in a row, scoring 96 goals and conceding none.

The next competitive fixture for Scotland comes against Ukraine in April, but Martinez Losa said they are aiming to have a training camp and play some friendly matches in February before that away trip and the return tie with Spain at Hampden.

They finish their campaign away to the Faroe Islands in September next year.

