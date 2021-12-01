South Korea confirms arrival of Omicron variant

South Korea confirms the arrival of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

On Wednesday, December 1, South Korea confirmed the arrival of the omicron coronavirus variant. Five cases have been detected so far in the country. The cases are linked to people who had travelled from Nigeria. The government has responded promptly and has tightened borders.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), a couple returning from Nigeria on November 24 are infected with the variant. A friend who kindly collected them from the airport is also now infected. The couple were fully vaccinated but the friend had not been vaccinated.

The other cases are also linked to people travelling from Nigeria. The two other cases are travellers who had headed back into South Korea on November 23.

Genetic sequencing tests are being carried out on relatives and contacts of the infected people to determine if more people have been infected.

South Korea has tightened its borders. Anyone arriving in the country from abroad in the next fortnight will need to self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days. This applies to all travellers entering the country whether they are vaccinated or not.

Nigeria has been added to South Korea’s travel restrictions. Short-term travellers from eight south African nations had already been banned from entering the country from Sunday.

