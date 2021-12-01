Scam warning issued after nan conned out of thousands

A scam warning has been issued after a 92-year-old nan was conned out of £10K.

Consumer group Which? want people to be aware of cold calling firms offering insurance coverage and extended warranties for white goods. According to Which?, around 25 per cent of Brits have been approached over the phone regarding insurance products.

A 92-year-old nan ended up paying out £10,000 to scammers for fake cover for her boiler and washing machine. The scammers even got her to pay for insurance for a dishwasher that she does not have.

Mr Shaw is the head of money at Which? He has warned people to be aware of cold callers offering insurance for appliances. He commented: “If you or someone you know has been cold-called about appliance cover, ask for the company name and report it to ICO.

“If you are being inundated with cold calls, ask your phone network if it offers any call-blocking services.”

A spokesperson for ICO encouraged people to report nuisance calls. The spokesperson said: “Unwanted calls are at best a nuisance and in the worst cases can cause real distress. Complaints regarding the mis-selling of white goods insurance are among some of the highest we receive, and we’d encourage people to tell us when they get one.

“The information people provide helps us track down offenders and take action to stop them making further calls, as well as deterring others from doing the same. We also jointly work with other regulators, including Trading Standards, and consumer groups, such as Which?, to fine the companies and individuals behind these scams.

“In the year to date, we have issued 19 fines totalling almost £2 million against companies responsible for making millions of nuisance calls and we will continue to take action to protect the public.”

