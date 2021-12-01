Santas, bikes and presents

Santas, bikes and presents
LOCAL CHARITY: Make a Smile helps to meet the needs of children in the Salud y Comunidad homes Photo credit: Make a Smile

MAKE A SMILE and some Free Spirits meet on Sunday December 12 at 10.30am at Moraira’s American Bike Rental and Bar.

The Make a Smile charity helps to meet the needs of children in the former Emaus children’s home, now known as Salud y Comunidad.

Meanwhile, the Free Spirits are the Free Spirits Bikers Club and they will be delivering presents – mainly pyjamas and slippers – for the children this Christmas, revealed Make a Smile’s president Lucy.

“And there will be lots on Santas on bikes,” she promised.

