Prince Andrew dragged into Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Prince Andrew has been dragged into the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. The Duke of York has been listed as a passenger on Epstein’s plane.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial began in New York on Monday morning, November 29. Prince Andrew has now been dragged into the trial by a witness. Maxwell is facing a jury over multiple counts of abuse and sex trafficking.

She was allegedly a “madam” for Jeffrey Epstein. The defence has claimed that Maxwell was a scapegoat, but the prosecution claims that she delivered young girls to Epstein.

The court heard how Prince Andrew had flown on Epstein’s plane. He is reportedly just one of many high-profile people to do so.

Prince Andrew has denied all claims that he sexually assaulted Virginia Roberts when she was only 17 years old.

Epstein’s former pilot Larry Visoski is a witness at the trial. The Assistant US attorney Maurene Comey quizzed Visoski over Virginia Roberts.

Visoski commented: “She was a short woman with dirty blonde hair.”

Comey asked: “Did anyone know how old Virginia Roberts was?”

Visoski said: “No.”

Visoski faced cross-examination from defence counsel Christian Everdell. Everdell said: “Are you familiar with Prince Andrew, the Duke of York?

“He is the second son of the Queen.

“Did he ever fly on Epstein‘s planes?”

Visoski confirmed that Prince Andrew had flown on Epstein’s planes and simply said: “Yes, he did.”

Visoski was unable to tell the court exactly when Prince Andrew had been on the plane.

