Nerja animal charity fashion show

NERJA animal charity APAA has held a charity fashion show raising €3,400 for its new dog shelter and to support the charity´s work.

The fashion show on Sunday, November 28 saw around 90 people buy tickets to the event for the Nerja charity at the Hotel Rural Almazara.

Raising funds to create a new animal shelter in Nerja, APAA used clothes from its charity shop and local businesses to host a catwalk show, with attendees later able to buy the clothes modelled.

Other clothes, shoes and accessories from APAA´s shop were also on sale, while €3.5 of every €15 ticket to the event went to the charity´s shelter campaign.

Local businesses, including Seacrest Boarding Kennels for Cats and Dogs and Irish Annies also generously sponsored outfits and tickets, bringing the total raised at the event to €3,400.

APAA treasurer Sue Kiff said “I’d like to thank everyone involved, all the models for their expert modelling, everyone who came and supported us, all of our sponsors, Hotel Almazara for hosting us, and most of all Kim Gray for organising the whole thing.

“A great afternoon enjoyed by everyone.”

Following the show, the charity has raised nearly €10,000 of its €200,000 goal to build a shelter in the Nerja area to look after homeless animals locally.

After one donor generously offered between €150,000 and €200,000 for a plot of land for the refuge, the animal charity is raising the funds to build the pens and infrastructure needed to house animals in Nerja.

