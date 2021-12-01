Mijas lights up for Christmas

Mijas will light up for Christmas on December 5.

As reported this morning by the Councillor for Festivities Tamara Vera, Mijas will turn on their Christmas lights this Sunday, December 5, from 5pm in the Plaza Virgen de la Peña.

There will be an inaugural party with hot chocolate, an ice skating rink and games for the little ones, as well as a zambomba.

Vera said: “We are finalising the details of the Christmas lighting in our municipality, which as always has a complexity, since three fairly large population centres are illuminated which means that a large number of troops are working so that everything is ready for December 5.”

Vera said the Christmas lighting is “one more attraction for our visitors since this lighting will be in the three centres of Mijas so that everyone can take their traditional Christmas photo.”

The lighting aims to boost the local economy of the municipality “wrapping our shops and merchants with this lighting that will be in the three points of the municipality, from the Boulevard de La Cala, in the Maria Zambrano Park, Parque Andalucia and Fernan Caballero de Las Lagunas and in the Plaza Virgen de la Peña.”

All those who come to the Plaza Virgen de la Peña on December 5 will be able to enjoy the Christmas lights while enjoying hot chocolate and a zambomba that will take place after the Christmas lighting.

“We want to implement normality but always with respect and caution, that is why all the activities that the council will propose for these dates will follow the guidelines that the health authorities will indicate to us.”

“We have to be cautious to be able to enjoy Christmas with young and old,” concluded Vera.