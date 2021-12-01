Meghan Markle accused of ‘disrespecting’ the Queen

Meghan Markle has been accused of ‘disrespecting’ the Queen and ‘using Prince Harry’.

Former US President Donald Trump has taken part in an interview with Nigel Farage. The controversial interview is set to air on GB News on Wednesday night, December 1.

During the interview, Trump accuses Meghan of being disrespectful to the Queen. Trump has never been one of Meghan’s fans and he is not afraid to say so.

Speaking to Farage he commented: “I’m not a fan of hers. I wasn’t from day one. I think Harry has been used horribly and I think someday he will regret it.

“I think Harry’s been used and been used terribly. I think it’s ruined his relationship with his family, and it hurts the Queen.”

Trump went on to add: “I think she’s been very disrespectful to the Queen, who’s such a great woman, such a great person, a historic person.

“I think she’s very disrespectful to the Royal Family and most importantly to the Queen.”

The possibility of Meghan having presidential ambitions has been raised in the past. This is something that Trump would welcome. Trump previously commented to Fox News: “I hope that happens because if that happened then I think I’d have an even stronger feeling towards running. I’m not a fan of hers.

“I’ve met with the Queen and I think the Queen is a tremendous person and I’m not a fan of Meghan.”

