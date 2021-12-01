Madrid announces anti-Covid Christmas strategy. The Community of Madrid is set to keep COVID at bay over the festive season.

The Community of Madrid is planning for Christmas and has announced its COVID 19 prevention strategy. The strategy focuses on vaccination, early detection and raising awareness of the virus along with ensuring sufficient health personnel are available.

From Friday people in the 60 – 69 age group will be able to have their booster jabs. Vaccinations will also be rolled out to children aged between five and 11 years old in December. Health professionals will see their contracts extended so they can continue fighting the pandemic.

From December 15, children aged between five and 11 years old will be able to get vaccinated against COVID. It is expected that up to 400,000 children could be immunised in the community.

Madrid is hoping that people will be able to enjoy their Christmas lunches and parties safely. To facilitate this Isabel Díaz Ayuso announced on Wednesday, December 1, that a free antigen test will be available for all Madrid residents. Residents will be able to get their hands on the tests easily as they will just need to head to a pharmacy and show their health card to receive a free antigen test. Around 600,000 people are thought not to have health cards in the community. These people will be able to present their ID cards and purchase an antigen test instead.

