High school shooting: 3 students killed and several critically injured. The shooter is only 15 years old.

On Tuesday, November 30, students barricaded themselves in classrooms and hid as a fellow student opened fire. The 15-year-old student fired at fellow students and teachers at Oxford High School in Detroit.

According to the authorities, a 15-year-old individual shot 11 people. Three students died in the attack and others suffered from critical injuries. The youngest student that died was only 14 years old.

According to officials, the injured students were only 14 to 17 years old. Three students were left in critical condition and one student was in a serious condition after the attack. One teacher was shot in the incident but they have already been discharged from the hospital.

Dale Schmalenberg, 16, was in class when the attack took place. His teacher locked down the classroom after hearing gunfire in the school. Dean commented: “I was just kind of sitting there shaking,”

“I didn’t really know how to respond.”

Michael McCabe, the Oakland County undersheriff revealed that more than a hundred calls came into 911 to report the high school shooting. Officials confirmed that the shooter had fired up to 20 shots with a semiautomatic handgun.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer commented: “No one should be afraid to go to school, work, a house of worship, or even their own home. This is a time for us to come together and help children feel safe at school.”

President Biden expressed his condolences for the victims of the high school shooting. He said: “My heart goes out to the families enduring the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one,”

“That whole community has to be in a state of shock right now.”

