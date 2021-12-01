Good news! For now – as Malaga stays at Level 0

Latest daily figures encouraging as Malaga stays at Level 0. However, caution is still recommended with new variant looming.

There was some positive news on December 1, as the health authorities confirmed the coronavirus infection rate had fallen in five of Malaga’s six health districts. While this is just a daily drop, the numbers were significantly lower than the previous day, with 149 positive cases across the province compared to 248 reported on November 30.

This has also led to a drop in the cumulative incidence (AI) rate to 117 cases per 100,000 (based on a rolling 14-day period). This is down from 119.3 the day before. The five health districts that noted a drop in numbers were Costa del Sol, La Vega, Malaga, Serrania and Valle del Guadalhorce.

It wasn’t all good news as there was one death recorded in the province and Axarquia recorded an increase in the number of infections. In Malaga the highest AI rate remains in Serranía (152.7), while La Vega has the lowest (49). There are 24 patients in intensive care units across the region, while a total of 94 people recovered from the virus

In Andalucia as a whole, there were 868 new cases of Covid in the same period with five deaths and 413 patients recovered. The incidence rate for Andalucia is 105.9 infections per 100,000 people in the last two weeks.

The result of all this is that the territorial committee of experts in charge of restrictions have agreed that the whole of Malaga will remain at level 0. This means that there will be no new restrictions applied to shops, bars, and restaurants.

This decision was taken by measuring the AI, hospital bed occupancy, number of intensive care unit patients and vaccination coverage.

Despite the positive outlook, experts stressed that caution is still needed considering the new variant and with the virus still circulating. Therefore, masks should still be worn indoors, and outdoors when a safe distance cannot be observed. Crowds should also be avoided, and regular hand washing is still recommended.

