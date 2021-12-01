Father arrested after four kids and grandmother killed.

Five bodies were found dead, in the city of Lancaster in the high desert Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles, Monday, November 29.

A FATHER has been arrested and charged with five counts of murder and three counts of assault on a child after he killed his four kids — ages 1, 2, 7 and 11 — and their 51-year-old grandmother, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say the woman had been babysitting her grandkids when they were fatally shot. Devastatingly, it was the children’s mother who discovered the bodies when she returned home to her house in Lancaster, California.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Neighbours report that the mother was running back and forth in the front garden, screaming; “My babies are gone! They’re all dead!”

When paramedics arrived, they found four children and a woman with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies. Tragically, all five were pronounced dead at the scene.

The children’s father, Germarcus David, 29, turned himself into deputies at the Lancaster sheriff’s station, according to Lt. Brandon Dean.

According to ABC15NEWS, David was a licensed security guard and held a permit to carry a guns but it expired in August 2020 and was listed as “cancelled,” according to records from the California Bureau of Security and Investigative Services.

The victims have since been identified as 51-year-old Erika England, 11-year-old Namyiah, 7-year-old Germarcus Jr., 2-year-old Kayden and 1-year-old Noah.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.