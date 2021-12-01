According to sources at the Leganés hospital, there is an entire unvaccinated family in ICU with Covid.

Four members of the same family who were unvaccinated remain hospitalized for Covid-19 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganés (Madrid), according to sources at the hospital.

There is a fifth family member also admitted to the hospital. The grandmother of the family is the only person out of the six to have received the Covid-19 vaccine, she is double-vaxxed. At the moment, she has been admitted to a ward in the Severo Ochoa hospital. However, her status is not stable and the medical team are reassessing her situation. She might be joining her unvaccinated family in ICU.

For the moment, the four unvaccinated family members who remain in the ICU are sedated and intubated, due to the severity of the infection. The hospital has warned of the proliferation of coronavirus infections, especially in family environments.

As for outbreaks in the social bubble of the family, 23 have been recorded in the last week with 94 associated cases: 12 meetings or celebrations in private homes, seven related to activities in hotels or catering establishments, and four with travel outside the region.

According to the data in the Community of Madrid, 57.3% of the infections and 50.7% of those hospitalized since the fifth wave began in mid-June were not vaccinated against Covid-19.

