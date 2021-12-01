England’s women smash 20 World Cup goals past Latvia



England’s women ran riot tonight, Tuesday, November 30, in their Women’s World Cup qualifying match against Latvia, romping home with a 20-0 victory at the Keepmoat Stadium in Doncaster. In what is the Loinesses’ biggest-ever competitive win, since a 13-0 win in 2005 against Hungary.

Ellen White became England Women’s record goalscorer as she bagged a hat trick. The Man City striker, after 101 appearances, now has 48 international goals to her name, overtaking Kelly Smith‘s total of 46. Just six minutes into the game she hit her second goal of the night, to beat the record, celebrating by the corner flag, surrounded by her applauding teammates, as the announcer broadcast her new record over the speaker system.

Another City player, Lauran Hemp, who had not scored for her country previously, helped herself to four goals. Alessia Russo of Manchester United, and Arsenal’s Beth Mead both grabbed a hat trick apiece as well.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Ten different players got their names onto the scoresheet, with Jess Carter scoring her first England goal. Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, Bethany England, Jill Scott, and Jordan Nobbs added to the total.

After this goal feast, England stay top of Group D, having won six out of six, and totalling 53 goals without conceding any. Manager Sam Wiegman was obviously over the moon, but was quick to bemoan the quality of the opposition, “You want competitive games and these are not competitive games”, she said after the match.

Adding, “In every country, you want to develop the women’s game, but I don’t think it’s good that the scores are so high. I know it has the attention of the federations and I think that’s good as I don’t think 20-0 is good for the development of anyone. We really need some top-level games now which we’re going to have next year because then we’ll really know where we are”, as reported by bbc.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.