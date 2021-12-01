‘Dr Magic Flute’: Italian doctor arrested after offering to cure patients with sex.

The doctor was caught in a sting operation.

AN Italian doctor, who called his penis the ‘magic flute’, has been arrested after being caught in a sting operation offering to cure a ‘patient’ with sex.

Investigative news programme ‘Le Iene‘ filmed Dr Giovanni Miniello, 60, offering to cure a female actress, who was posing as his patient, of the human papillomavirus (HPV) with sex using his ‘magic flute’.

The secretly filmed footage, in which the doctor also called his penis the ‘Padre Pio of penises’, a 20th-century priest renowned for healing, showed the ‘patient’ undergoing an examination, receiving the diagnosis and agreeing to meet Miniello in a hotel room.

After revealing to the actress that he didn’t need to wear protection because she would not then “receive the antibodies that he claimed protected him from HPV”, a news reporter burst into the room before anything further could happen and challenged Miniello on his practices.

Le Iene launched the undercover operation after a former patient of the Italian doctor was revealed to the news programme and they wanted to catch him in the act.

According to Le Lene, Minello told the woman – 33-year-old Anna Maria – that she had ‘white spots’ on her cervix, which indicated the presence of HPV. He then offered to have sex with her.

Minello also claimed that having sex with somebody like him who had been vaccinated would give her immunity, and he offered to see if he could immunise her by having sex with her, the Daily Mail reports.

The doctor was arrested on Tuesday, November 30 and placed under house arrest on suspicion of sexual assault against two women, dating back to September 2019 and June 2021.

