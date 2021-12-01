Co-founder of anti-vax Christian TV network dies of Covid-19

Marcus Lamb, the co-founder of the leading Christian TV network, Daystar, that pushed alternative therapies to Covid-19 and dismissed the vaccine, has died of the virus at 64-years-old. Lamb was the chief executive of the conservative church network that reaches an estimated 2 billion people worldwide. He passed away on Tuesday 30 November.

“It’s with a heavy heart we announce that Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the Lord this morning,” the network announced in a tweet on Tuesday. “The family asks that their privacy be respected as they grieve this difficult loss. Please continue to lift them up in prayer.”

The Christian TV network Daystar had set out its stall against Covid vaccination, repeating baseless anti-vaccine conspiracy theories and claiming that vaccines were being used to take freedoms away from Christians. They had guest spots from Robert F Kennedy Jr on their channel, who has been vocal in his denial and who has spread misinformation about the vaccines on multiple occasions.

Evangelical Christians have been getting the vaccine at a much slower rate than the rest of the US population, and over the last few months, several prominent Christian broadcasters haves died of the virus. In November, Lamb’s son Jonathan has been recorded saying his father’s illness was due to sinister outside forces.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that this is a spiritual attack from the enemy,” he said, adding that Lamb has pushed alternative therapies and that “there’s no doubt that the enemy is not happy about that. And he’s doing everything he can to take down my Dad.”

Lamb’s wife Joni appeared on the daily Ministry Show on 30 November and said he had “got the Covid Pneumonia.”

“He 100% believed in everything we talk about here on Daystar, things that help so many people around the world with early protocol treatments for Covid,” she said. “We still stand by those obviously.”

