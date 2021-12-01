THE Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir is providing extra Christmas cheer this year.

Having performed the second half of the Christmas Cracker concert in Moraira last weekend and sung for the town’s Christmas lights switch-on ceremony, the choir is now looking forward to their popular Christmas Carol concert.

This will be held at 7pm in the beautiful Santa Maria Magdalena Church in Benitachell on December 15.

“Entrance to the concert is free as always, but there will be a collection on exit and there is no need to book,” the Choir’s Publicity officer Vernon Pearce said.

“The programme includes Christmas favourites, old and new, and the opportunity to join the choir in singing some traditional carols.”

The choir now have their own YouTube channel – with videos of many of their songs, so search for Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir on the www.youtube.com website.

There is also more information about the choir on their Facebook page and their www.costablancamalevoicechoir.wikidot.com web page.