Christmas Carol concert

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Male Voice Choir’s Carol Concert
CHRISTMAS CAROLS: The Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir at Benitachell’s SantaMaria Magdalena church opn December 15 Photo credit: Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir

THE Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir is providing extra Christmas cheer this year.

Having performed the second half of the Christmas Cracker concert in Moraira last weekend and sung for the town’s Christmas lights switch-on ceremony, the choir is now looking forward to their popular Christmas Carol concert.

This will be held at 7pm in the beautiful Santa Maria Magdalena Church in Benitachell on December 15.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“Entrance to the concert is free as always, but there will be a collection on exit and there is no need to book,” the Choir’s Publicity officer Vernon Pearce said.

“The programme includes Christmas favourites, old and new, and the opportunity to join the choir in singing some traditional carols.”

The choir now have their own YouTube channel – with videos of many of their songs, so search for Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir on the www.youtube.com website.


There is also more information about the choir on their Facebook page and their www.costablancamalevoicechoir.wikidot.com web page.

 

 


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here