Chelsea could be set to lose two defenders.

Both defenders are refusing to sign new contracts with the club.

CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB could be set to lose two defenders at the end of the season with both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen currently refusing to sign new contracts with the London club.

Rudiger is said to interested in a move to Real Madrid after the Spanish club revealed they were confident in signing the 28-year-old German defender. Rudiger will become a free agent at Stamford Bridge in June.

According to reports from Goal, Rudiger has stated he ‘is not interested’ in staying at the Premier League club – who are currently top of the Premier League.

And while Rudiger is hoping to be playing in the Spanish sunshine next year, his current teammate Andreas Christensen could also be on his way out of the club after being dropped by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Watford tonight (December 1).

Tuchel revealed in a pre-match press conference that he has dropped Andreas Christensen over the defender’s reluctance to finalise a new contract with the London club.

“We have to hope that it influences the contract situation a little bit,” Tuchel said.

“We’re waiting a long time now for confirmation. It’s on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch off the pitch and walk the talk.

“It was my understanding weeks ago that Andreas wants the same as me and the club.

“He tells us he loves Chelsea, that he wants to stay and be a big part (of the club), because he is a big part of a big club. I think he is the perfect fit, he is not done yet here, his career here is not finished.”

