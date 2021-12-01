Canada bans unvaccinated from domestic travel.

The country is banning unvaccinated travellers over the age of 12 from travelling by plane or by train domestically.

CANADA bans unvaccinated from domestic travel citing the Omicron variant for the tighter travel restrictions. The measure is in effect as of November 30.

“Unvaccinated travellers over the age of 12 won’t be able to board a plane or passenger train in Canada beginning today, and a negative COVID-19 test will no longer serve as a substitute for most people,” the CBC reported.

The “new” rule is applicable to anyone above the age of 12 years who use any of the federally regulated transportation modes such as VIA Rail and Rocky Mountaineer trains, all Canadian airports, and passenger vessels engaged in voyages of 24 hours or more including cruise ships.

However, this is not a new rule as the CBC report reveals, “The policy came into effect on Oct. 30, but the federal government allowed a short transition period for unvaccinated travellers who could board as long as they provided a negative molecular COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before their trip.

“The stringent new requirement comes into effect as Canada reacts to the emergence of the new, highly mutated omicron variant of the coronavirus,” the report added.

Back in October, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated, “As Canadians look to start travelling again, there will be a standardised proof-of-vaccination certificate. We can end this pandemic and get back to the things we love.”

From November 30 onward, Canada’s decision to include three more in the list of approved COVID-19 vaccines will also come into effect.

This now means that the vaccines approved in Canada are:

Sinopharm

Sinovac

COVAXIN

Pfizer-BioNTech

Moderna

AstraZeneca(Covishield)

Janssen/Johnson & Johnson

According to the travel restrictions, to be considered a fully vaccinated person, a traveller must have received the full recommended dose of any of the above vaccines at least 14 full days before the day of departure.

If their proof of vaccination is not in English or French, they need to produce a certified translation.

