Calpe babies bring benefits

Linda Hall
BONO BABY: Calpe town hall fund will provide up to €500 for local babies aged up to three

ACCORDING to the old Spanish saying, every baby arrives with a loaf of bread under its arm.

Calpe babies can go one better, however, as the town hall has set aside €100,000 for its Bono Baby 2021 voucher scheme, paying up to €500 for each child aged up to three.

This is open to families where one parent has been registered on the municipal Padron for five years as well those on ERTE furlough, are unemployed or where the family income is lower than the Iprem Public Multiple Effects Income Indicator (set this year at €564.90) multiplied by four.

Families now have until December 13 to apply to Calpe town hall, producing receipts for locally-acquired necessities, including childcare, pharmacy and para-pharmacy purchases and other basics.

