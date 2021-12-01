Brutal assault kills beggar in Malaga. The homeless man was discovered covered in blood on Tuesday.

According to health sources talking to Europa Press the homeless man who was allegedly assaulted on Tuesday, November 30, in Malaga’s Picasso Gardens died in hospital.

Reportedly the beggar was a Bulgarian national and the man was thought to be around 60 years old. On Tuesday morning he was rushed to the Carlos Haya Hospital after suffering from a severe blow to his head, according to police sources.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The death is being investigated by the Homicide group of the National Police. The emergency services were alerted to the injured man at around 8am on Tuesday.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition where he underwent surgery. Sadly though the man died in hospital.

On Tuesday the scene of the crime was cordoned off and the Scientific Police and the Homicide Group investigated the area. Fingerprints and other forensic evidence were collected.

During the initial investigation, it was suggested that the homeless man had been either lying or sitting on a bench in the garden. The injured homeless man was discovered along with his belongings and a cardboard box. When the police officers found the man he was covered in blood and severely injured. A large pool of blood was discovered at one end of the bench.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.