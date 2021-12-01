Britain Get Talking returns for Christmas. The star-studded Christmas ad hopes to encourage people to listen to their loved ones.

The Get Britain Talking mental health initiative from ITV and STV is set to return for Christmas. ITV has partnered with SAMH, Mind and YoungMinds for the latest version of the popular mental health initiative.

The campaign was originally launched in 2019 to help people look after their mental health. Tips and sources of support can be found at itv.com/BritainGetTalking.

According to ITV, the new advert gives a “tongue-in-cheek look at a day in the life of a make-up artist at ITV, following her day as a host of famous faces grace her make-up chair and vent hilariously about the trials and tribulations of the past couple of years – the celebrities also tap into the mood of the nation, all hoping for a proper Christmas this time around.

“After a long day of listening to how others are doing, our make-up artist is finally asked about her day, reminding audiences of the importance of checking in with one another and ensuring we all feel heard.”

The Chief Executive at Mind Paul Farmer commented on the importance of mental health. He said: “Christmas can be a hard time of year for many of us. Money worries, feeling isolated and missing loved ones we’ve lost can all contribute to difficult feelings over the festive period. We’re thrilled to be a part of this campaign, which encourages us all to take the time to check in with our loved ones this Christmas. Listening without judging is one of the most important things we can do to start open and supportive conversations about mental health.”

Susie Braun, Director of Social Purpose, ITV commented: “When we’re all so busy at Christmas, it can be easy to forget what’s really important: checking in with the ones you love and truly listening to how they’re doing.

“We’re delighted to make a Christmas campaign with a difference, reminding people to give the generous gift of listening this Christmas. After the last couple of years, we could all use an ear.”

