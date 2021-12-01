Breaking: Bomb explosion near busy Munich train station.

A HUGE bomb explosion has injured multiple people near a busy train station in the German city of Munich. The explosion occurred during construction work near the Donnersbergerbruecke station.

“At this time there is no evidence of any criminal offences. According to initial findings, several people have been injured, the danger area is largely cordoned off and train traffic is blocked on the main route,” said Munich police spokesman Peter Werthmann.

One of the injured people is said to be in critical condition.

According to early reports, it was an aircraft bomb from the Second World War that exploded.

“During drilling work on a construction site, an aerial bomb exploded in the ground,” said the fire brigade.

The police and fire brigade attended the site. Around 50 emergency services were reportedly on the scene with a federal police helicopter circling over the area. “We are in the process of taking care of the people,” said a fire department spokesman at the scene.

According to police, rail services are currently interrupted as “there is no danger outside the immediate area.”

Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann told BILD: “An aerial bomb weighing 250 kilograms from World War II was hit while drilling. Debris flew hundreds of metres. The whole area is currently being searched.”

