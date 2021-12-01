Austria extends confinement and implements fines for those not vaccinated

The Austrian Parliament has extended the national confinement for another ten days and will fine €7,200 to those who do not get vaccinated.

Today, December 1, the Austrian Parliament has approved extending the confinement on a national level for another ten days in an attempt to reduce the contagion of coronavirus leading up to Christmas.

While daily cases have decreased, the hospitalisation rate continues to rise in the country, where authorities have announced fines of up to €7,200 will be imposed for those who have not been vaccinated as of February 2022.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has asked people in risk groups, such as those over 60 years of age or people with heart conditions, cancer or diabetes, to postpone their trips.

The WHO recommended, in the face of the total travel bans, the adoption of measures such as the testing of passengers before their departure and upon arrival at the destination, the application of quarantine according to the cases and other measures that “must be decided through a strict risk analysis.”

In Spain, two cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed and there are three other cases under study (two in Catalonia and another in Castilla y Leon).

The Ministry of Health rules out adopting restrictions and insists on vaccination, but recommends limiting “the number of participants in public and social events, especially during the Christmas holidays.”

The incidence rate continues to escalate in Spain. This Tuesday it exceeded 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, after adding 10,261 new infections and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With these increases, the accumulated since the beginning of the pandemic amounts to 5,164,184 and 88,052 respectively.