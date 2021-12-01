Andalucia reopens vaccinodromes for under-12s

Andalucia plans to reopen vaccinodromes for under-12s and to generalise the third ‘booster’ vaccine

Elias Bendodo from the Andalucian regional government reiterates that “the community is prepared for the sixth wave and the evolution of the Omicron strain”, although he says “the increase in infections is not translating into an increase in hospital pressure” and that no major changes in the restrictions are expected for the moment”.

The Andalusian Regional Government has requested authorisation from the Spanish Government to begin vaccinating children aged between 5 and 11 years and to begin administering the booster vaccine to the rest of the age groups. At the moment, the over -60s are starting to be called for the booster. The Andalucia vaccinodromes are intended to reopen to tackle to sixth wave of Covid-19 as soon as possible. Explained the spokesperson for the Regional Government and Minister of the Presidency, Elías Bendodo, during his weekly appearance after the meeting of the Governing Council.

Andalucia is prepared to face a new wave

Bendodo stressed that “Andalucia is prepared to face a new wave and the evolution of the Omicron strain” while recalling that the rise in infections “is not translating into an increase in hospital pressure” and no major changes in the restrictions are expected for the moment after the meeting of the territorial committees. “It will be up to the territorial committees to decide and, at the same time, we are keeping a close eye on the evolution of Omicron, although there have not yet been any infections of the South African strain in Andalucia.

Minister Bendodo also stressed “the pandemic situation in Andalucia is now under control”, although “we will continue to monitor the evolution of Omicron and the number of infections, although the pressure on hospitals is not significant”. “We are prepared to face a sixth wave and we are exceeding 1,000 analyses per month for the Covid strain sequence; in addition, we are asking for authorisation to vaccinate adults aged 5 to 11 years as soon as possible and for the third dose to be extended to the rest of the age group because the new wave must be faced by vaccinating,” the Minister assured before stating that “as we will all have to take the third dose, we must start working on this strategy to reopen the Andalucia vaccinodromes”.

Get vaccinated

During his speech, Bendodo launched a message to those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so. “Most of the people who are in the ICU have not been vaccinated and there are still more than 500,000 Andalusians over the age of 12 who have not been vaccinated,” he said. However, the minister was happy with the fact that “in the last ten days,people have decided to get vaccinated. The first dose has been given to 20,000 people who were not vaccinated, which is double the number of the previous ten days”. “The big goal is to go from 91% of Andalucians to get vaccinated to 100% as soon as possible,” he said. Maybe, the next time these people get there next vaccine it will be in a Andalucia vaccinodromes.

