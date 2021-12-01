Alfaz helps its businesses

MORE of Alfaz’s self-employed, together with small and medium businesses affected by the pandemic, have received a €550,346 cash injection.

Finance councillor Jose Plaza explained that his department had processed 234 new applications and, since the beginning of the year, had provided direct aid totalling €1,319,727 for the municipality’s businesses.

“The administrations in general, and Alfaz town hall in particular, have made an important effort to be there for our businesses and shops during the harsh health and economic crisis that the pandemic has produced,” Plaza said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Alfaz town hall approved its first economic aid package at last March’s plenary session, the councillor pointed out, paying directly into applicants’ bank accounts in strict order of receipt.

This process continued in November, Plaza said: “It was a matter of great satisfaction for the town hall and this department to be able to meet our commitment to our businesses and local commerce.”

It was not easy to process the 577 applications, the councillor admitted. “On the other hand, it is very gratifying to be able to say that more than €1.3 million has been allocated in one year to our self-employed and small and medium businesses.”