Alec Baldwin “intense and revealing” prime time interview about Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin sat down for an “intense and revealing” interview on ABC where he discussed the accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos spoke to Baldwin in an exclusive interview that will air tomorrow night at 8pm ET and be available on Hulu on Friday, December 5.

Baldwin and Stephanopoulos spoke in detail about the incident on set.

AN @ABC EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos has the 1st exclusive interview with Alec Baldwin following the deadly shooting on the set of “Rust.” Watch the primetime special event TOMORROW 8pm ET on ABC and stream next day on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/uX5jiEkQgG

“As you can imagine he was devastated, but he was also very candid, was very forthcoming,” Stephanopoulos said of his hour-and-a-half-long interview with the actor.

“He answered every question. He talked about Halyna Hutchins, talked about meeting her family as well. [He] went through in detail what happened on the set that day.”

The interview comes as investigators are still looking into the shooting and now think a homemade bullet supplied by an armourer in New Mexico could have ended up on set and into Baldwin’s gun.

In the weeks after the shooting, several cast and crew members have spoken out about safety concerns on the set, in what they have called an unsafe environment.

The script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell, announced two weeks ago that she was suing Baldwin and accused him of playing “Russian Roulette” by firing the gun without checking it first to make sure it was not loaded.

She also claimed that the scene that was being filmed at the time of the shooting did not call for the firing of the gun.