AEMET activates orange alert in Valencian Community

AEMET activates an orange alert in the Valencian Community



AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency has already activated an orange warning for the Valencian Community over the next few days. Several areas have also been given a yellow alert in the face of a notable increase in the intensity of the wind that it says will be felt in much of the regional interior.

As with any alert, caution must be exercised, but in this case, AEMET warns that the gusts could appear with a certain intensity, and hit without any warning. Temperatures will drop again, leaving minimums of around 5 degrees on the Valencian coast. Weak frosts are expected to spread through the interior of the northern half.

Wednesday 1

This first day of December is expected to start off slightly cloudy or even with clear skies, although, towards the afternoon, clouds will grow from north to south of the Valencian territory. This will most likely cause an increase in the probability of rainfall in the northern interior of the province of Castellon for the last hours of the day. Temperatures will remain unchanged.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Thursday 2

A big change is predicted for Thursday 2. During the earlier hours, the sky will be cloudy or covered, with the probability of weak, scattered, and occasional rainfall, preferably in the southern half of the region. In the afternoon the clouds will clear. The lows will be unchanged, and the highs will go down.

Frosts will be weak in the interior of the northern half. AEMET foresees strong, to very strong, gusts of wind throughout the province of Castellon, inland north of Valencia, and north of Alicante.

As a result, it has been decided to activate the orange warning throughout the interior of the province of Castellon, where gusts could reach 100km/h. Meanwhile, on the coast of Castellon, there is a yellow alert for gusts up to 80 km/h.

The yellow warning is also activated on the north coast of the province of Castellon, but due to coastal phenomena. In the northern interior of Valencia, there is also a yellow warning for gusts of wind, again of up to 80 km/h.

Friday 3

Friday 3 is expected to start out with slightly cloudy skies, with intervals of medium and high clouds in general. During the morning, low clouds will be registered in the interior, being more persistent in the interior of Castellon. Minimum temperatures will descend, leaving values ​​on the coast of around five degrees, while the maximums will remain stable.

Weak frosts will affect the interior of the regional northern half. AEMET foresees that during Friday, once again, strong, and very strong gusts of wind will be registered in Castellon, as well as inland north of Valencia, and north of Alicante. No alert has yet been activated, but in such a scenario it would not be ruled out. In the afternoon the wind will roll to the west and will decrease in intensity, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.