Activities for the whole family to enjoy the festive season in Mallorca

Palma City Council has organized more than 60 activities for you to go out and enjoy the festive season in Mallorca

There are so many activities this Christmas you might find the following Mallorca festive season programme helpful:

From Friday, November 26 the Royal Mailbox will be open for the letters to the Three Kings. It is located in the lobby of the Townhall of Palma. Your excited children can post Monday-Friday 09:00 – 20:00, on Weekends and holidays from 10:00-20:00

One Mallorca festive event that is a must-see is the Cort Bethlehem. It is open until January 6 and is located in the Townhall of Palma. Opening hours are Mon-Fri 09:00-20:30, Weekends and holidays 10:00-20:00. Please note that on January 6 it will only be open until 14:00.

The El Corte Inglés Nativity Scene makes you feel that festive season in Mallorca. You can visit it up until January 7 during business hours 09:30 – 21:30 on the fourth floor of El Corte Inglés at Avenida Alexandre Rosselló, 12-16.

Bethlehem of the Mercat de Santa Catalina can be visited up until January 6 at Plaça Navegació.

Nothing brings out the festive season in Mallorca than a good old Christmas market, see below for a list of locations and times:

Plaza Mayor will be open until January 5 from 10:00-21:00, Plaça del Mercat, Plaza de España, La Rambla and Via Roma Christmas markets are all open until January 6 from 10:0-21:00

Storytelling and workshop: Hansel and Gretel are on December 4 at 11:30 in the library of Coll d’en Rabassa and is aimed at children from four years old.

The final two events to get you in the festive spirit in Mallorca are:

Mallorcan Nativity Scene will be held in the cultural centre of La Misericòrdia (Plaça de l’Hospital, 4) from December 4 to January 6. 10:00 – 14:00 and 16:00-20:00

Nativity scene at the C&A shopping centre

It can be seen in the courtyard of the mall, Located in Sant Jaume street, 2. from December 5 to January 22, from 10:00-14:00 and 16:00 – 21:00 It will be closed on December 25, January 1 and 6.

