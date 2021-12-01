400 archaeological plundered pieces seized according to the National Police . The Historical Heritage Brigade will deliver all of them to the Museums of Albacete and Cuenca.

Found through social networks

Among the recovered archaeological pieces seized, found through social networks, a knife and a halberd from the Bronze Age stand out. Both objects were located in an investigation initiated as a result of the tracking in social networks of archaeological pieces that could come from plundering, resulting in a person living in a town of Albacete showed, through his profile on a social network, a knife from the Bronze Age. After asking about the possible period to which the piece belonged to the forum users, another user based in the city of Cuenca replied that it belonged to the Bronze Age and also showed him a halberd he owned from the same period.

After verifying that these people were users of other web pages where they showed other archaeological pieces, agents of the Historical Heritage Brigade went to these localities to take a statement from these people and proceed to the intervention of both pieces, as well as others that could have an illicit origin.

Provincial Museum of Cuenca

In Cuenca, the investigators seized 156 archaeological pieces belonging to different periods, including the halberd, 73 coins, 5 thimbles, 6 buckles and 6 points. All of them were delivered to the Provincial Museum of Cuenca yesterday, Tuesday, November 30.

Provincial Museum of Albacete

In Albacete 246 archaeological peices seized, also belonging to different times, among which are, in addition to the knife, 135 coins from different historical periods, 5 buckles, 2 lighters from the Napoleonic period and 1 bronze arrowhead. These pieces were delivered to the Provincial Museum of Albacete Today, Monday, December 1.

