World famous champion wrestler Pat Barrett dies aged 80

PROFESSIONAL champion wrestler Pat Barrett has died aged 80 in his homeland of Ireland.

The former champion wrestler, who was born on September 4, 1941, died on Sunday, November 28 following an illness.

Barrett, who was father to Euro Weekly News Sales Director Steven Euesden, achieved fame wrestling with the NWA and WWWF, taking part in matches in America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Beginning his career in Ireland 1960 before joining the National Wrestling Alliance in the United States in 1963, he later created a successful tag team with Tim Geoghegan to win the NWA Canadian Tag Team Championship 1965.

Barrett later created another team with Don Leo Jonathan to win the NWA Canadian Tag Team Championship in 1968 before beginning his singles career and touring Australia in 1974.

In 1975, he joined World Wide Wrestling Federation taking part in the WWWF World Heavyweight Championships, before going back to the NWA and winning the NWA Mid-America Tag Team Championship in 1977.

In 1979, Barrett joined the Los Angeles-based NWA Hollywood Wrestling, winning the NWA Americas Heavyweight Championship before touring the Pacific Islands. He also toured New Zealand in 1981 before making his way to Northern Ireland in 1984 and winning the Irish Heavyweight Championship.

Barrett retired in 1985 and became a trainer, taking up competitive horseback riding and winning several competitions.

