What Does the Casino Industry Look Like in Germany After the Regulation?

On July 1st 2021, the German “Glücksspielstaatsvertrag” (InterState Treaty on Gambling or ISTG 2021) was officially enforced. Online gambling, i.e. virtual slot machines, online casinos and online poker, is now legal in Germany. Any provider meeting legal requirements and having a state permit can take part in the German market.

Germany always had a strict banning policy on gambling before this Treaty, even for no registration Casinos. This change in legislation means opening the German market for many types of casinos, including Instant access Casinos, which allow you to play without registration. It’s also important to note that 2021 is a year of changes in Germany, with the departure of Angela Merkel.

The important matter now is to find out what these new rules are and how German people can access these new entertainment opportunities.

Rules Before the ISTG 2021

Before the passing of this Treaty, German law strongly prohibited gambling in its traditional form. Games of chance on the internet could not be publicly organized. Only one clause allowed for brokerage of lotteries and sports betting, but conditions were rigorous and depended on the federal state’s will to permit it. The state of Schleswig-Holstein was the only one to authorize online gambling, like Instant Casinos.

Gambling in Germany is a moral dispute and a sensitive political issue. For many, this prohibition comes from a goal of preventing game addiction. However, forbidding something often has the opposite effect and creates a black market which is far more dangerous than a regulated legal market. This old Treaty was declared unconstitutional by the Administrative Court of Kassel in October 2015. The European Court of Justice also classified some aspects unconstitutional according to European Union Law.

New Rules with ISTG 2021

The new Treaty allows gambling, but the rules are still strict, and the German Government still puts the emphasis on preventing addiction and black-market activities. In this effort, both providers and players will be limited.

Here’s how this Treaty will limit players and establishments:

Each licensed establishment must make a safety deposit of €5 million

In order to be licensed, providers need a permit issued by the federal state

Players have a deposit limit of 1,000€ per month

Slots must have a maximum bet capacity of €1

Slots must spin for a minimum of five seconds per spin

To obtain the permit for online activities, providers must first prove this license is only for self-distribution and brokerage of lotteries, sports betting and horse betting or online casino games; this includes No Account Casinos.

Advertising is also tightly controlled by the Treaty. The creation of a new organism will ensure there is no sports betting advertising before or during live events. Online casinos can only advertise between 9 pm, and 6 am. These restrictions are intended to protect players, and breaching of these rules by providers may result in a license withdrawal.

Slowly Opening Up

The German market is now officially opened, but conditions for providers are stringent, and the different limitations will prevent the smallest companies from existing there. These measures may also not solve the black market issue given how they limit players, but it’s a first step that may lead to a better working system.