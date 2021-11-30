Twitter bans sharing images or videos of private individuals without their consent.

TWITTER bans sharing images or videos of private individuals without their consent, the social media giant announced on Tuesday, November 30.

According to this latest update of its private information policy, the ban will not apply to public figures if the media and tweet are of public interest.

“We will always try to assess the context in which the content is shared and, in such cases, we may allow the images or videos to remain on the service,” Twitter said in a blog post.

The blog post said that it was updating its existing private information policy and “expanding its scope to include ‘private media.'”

Under Twitter’s existing policy, publishing other people’s private information, such as phone numbers, addresses, and IDs, is already not allowed.

“There are growing concerns about the misuse of media and information that is not available elsewhere online as a tool to harass, intimidate, and reveal the identities of individuals,” the post read.

“Sharing personal media, such as images or videos, can potentially violate a person’s privacy, and may lead to emotional or physical harm. The misuse of private media can affect everyone, but can have a disproportionate effect on women, activists, dissidents, and members of minority communities,” it continued.

“When we receive a report that a Tweet contains unauthorised private media, we will now take action in line with our range of enforcement options.”

The news comes just one day after former CTO Parag Agrawal was named CEO following the announcement from Jack Dorsey yesterday (November 29), that he was stepping down as Twitter’s CEO.

