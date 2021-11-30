TSB to close quarter of branches next year in move that will affect 150 jobs.
70 branches will close next year as more customers switch to online banking.
150 JOBS are set to be affected after TSB Bank announced that it is having to close a quarter of its branches next year as more customers switch to online banking. This move would see the bank left with 220 branches at the end of June 2022, compared to 290 today.
However, ten more “pop-up” branches will be open across the UK, according to the bank.
The bank said that the coronavirus crisis has “accelerated” the switch to online banking, with over 90 per cent of customer transactions now being carried out digitally.
As part of TSB’s “closure programme”, the bank shut down 82 bank branches in November 2019, while another 164 branches were closed down last year.
TSB’s chief customer officer, Robin Bulloch, said: “Closing branches is an incredibly difficult decision to take, but we have to respond to the changes in the way people bank and provide the right mix of services for all our customers now and into the future.
“These changes allow us to maintain an extensive branch presence across the country.
“They are accompanied by a significant investment programme to upgrade branches to better suit customer needs.
“And, where it takes longer to get to the nearest branch, we will introduce more ‘pop-up’ services in communities.”
Here is the full list of planned closures
TSB branches that will close next year:
- Aylesbury – 1-3 Market Street – April 19, 2022
- Bath – 10 Quiet Street – June 15, 2022
- Bermondsey – 253/255 Southwark Park Road – April 27, 2022
- Bishop’s Stortford – 3 The Corn Exchange – May 26, 2022
- Bromley – 58 High Street – May 18, 2022
- Bury St Edmunds – 8 Guildhall Street – May 26, 2022
- Camberley – 54 High Street – May 5, 2022
- Cambridge – 6 St Andrews Street – April 20, 2022
- Carolgate – 1 Carolgate – May 24, 2022
- Cleveleys – 77 Victoria Road West – June 8, 2022
- Colchester – 2 Culver Street West – May 31, 2022
- Coldside – 101 Strathmartine Road – April 13, 2022
- Cirencester – 37 Market Place – June 14, 2022
- Denton – 38 Ashton Road – May 17, 2022
- Ealing – 31 New Broadway – May 5, 2022
- Eastbourne – 76 Terminus Road – May 17, 2022
- Ellon – 36 Bridge Street – April 19, 2022
- Exeter – 6 High Street – June 21, 2022
- Forfar – 20 East High Street – April 14, 2022
- Forres – 156 High Street – April 27, 2022
- Fort William – 6 Tweedale High Street – April 20, 2022
- Frodsham – 96 Main Street – June 22, 2022
- Garston – 6 Speke Road – June 9, 2022
- Gateshead – 264 High Street – May 10, 2022
- Gillingham – Sydenham House – June 15, 2022
- Greenwich – 6 Crescent Arcade – April 28, 2022
- Harlesden – 58 High Street – April 28, 2022
- Horsham – Unit 1 – May 12, 2022
- Kirkintilloch – 4 Alexandra Street – April 28, 2022
- Lanark – 25 Bannatyne Street – April 27, 2022
- Longbridge – 1401 Bristol Road South – June 28, 2022
- Louth – 11-13 Eastgate – May 24, 2022
- Magdalen Street – 65 Magdalen Street – June 28, 2022
- Maidstone – 16 High Street – May 10, 2022
- Market Hill – 17 Market Hill – June 16, 2022
- Maryport – 109/111 Senhouse Street – May 10, 2022
- Melton Mowbray – 23-25 High Street – June 1, 2022
- Morden – 66 London Road – May 11, 2022
- Morecambe – Lunedale House – June 7, 2022
- Nelson – 23 Manchester Road – May 18, 2022
- Newbury – 26 Northbrook Street – June 7, 2022
- Newton Aycliffe – Unit 3B, Greenwell Road – May 3, 2022
- Northallerton – 164 High Street – May 3, 2022
- Ossett – 3 Wesley Street – May 17, 2022
- Oxford – 17 George Street – June 7, 2022
- Redcar – 87-89 High Street – May 4, 2022
- Redditch – 4 Unicorn Hill – June 2, 2022
- Romford – 3 Stewards Walk – May 31, 2022
- Ross-On-Wye – 9a Gloucester Road – June 22, 2022
- Rushden – 133 High Street – April 21, 2022
- Sherwood – 583 Mansfield Road – June 29, 2022
- Shrewsbury – 45 High Street – June 28, 2022
- Solihull – 58 Poplar Road – June 1, 2022
- Southend-On-Sea – 32 London Road – June 2, 2022
- Stranraer – 21 Castle Street – April 28, 2022
- Sutton – 79 Ellamsbridge Road – May 26, 2022
- Swaffham – 61 Market Place – May 24, 2022
- Taunton – 34 North Street – April 12, 2022
- Thornbury – 9 St Mary’s Way – June 9, 2022
- Thurso – 12/14 Traill Street – April 21, 2022
- Tunbridge Wells – 62 Mount Pleasant Road – May 19, 2022
- Uxbridge – 24 Chequers Square – May 4, 2022
- West End – 68 Baker Street – May 4, 2022
- Weston-super-Mare – 12 Walliscote Road – June 23, 2022
- Wilmslow – Emerson Court, Alderley Road – June 14, 2022
- Wimborne – 5 The Square – April 13, 2022
- Winsford – 160 High Street – June 21, 2022
- Woodseats – 1 Abbey Lane – June 15, 2022
- Worcester – 24 Mealcheapen Street – June 21, 2022
- Yeovil – King George Street – April 12, 2022
‘Pop-up’ services will be introduced in Bishops Stortford, Camberley, Fort William, Greenwich, Harlesden, Louth, Redcar, Stranraer, Thurso, and Tunbridge Wells.
