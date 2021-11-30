Torre del Mar to hold special Christmas celebrations for those with autism

Torre del Mar announces two afternoons without music at its Christmas attractions to encourage the participation of people with autism.

Torre del Mar’s Christmas activities begin this Saturday, December 4, with the presentation of the Nativity Scene, the meeting of choirs and the exhibition of school drawings. Amongst the celebrations, two special days have been planned for those with autism to enjoy.

The first deputy mayor of Velez-Malaga, Jesus Perez Atencia, announced that the ‘Parque de la Navidad’ amusement site, located in Plaza Juan Aguilar de Torre del Mar, will offer two afternoons without music and with low noise levels so that those affected by disorders of the autism spectrum and who suffer from sensory problems can also enjoy the attractions.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It should be remembered that this venue will begin its activity on December 3 from 4:30pm until January 2 with free attractions for children.

The mayor has reported that “it will be on December 15 and 17 when these two scheduled days will be held without music and with low noise levels, in response to the requests made in this regard by relatives of children affected by autism spectrum disorders.”

Atencia pointed out that “Christmas is a time for everyone to enjoy. Especially of the boys and girls of our municipality without any kind of distinction and our Christmas program is open to the participation of all.”