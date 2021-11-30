Torre del Mar Christmas activities announced

Torre del Mar has announced its Christmas activities programme.

The Deputy Mayor of Torre del Mar Jesus Perez Atencia announced the activities planned for Christmas which will feature children’s attractions every day from December 3 to January 2, a Christmas market and concerts in different areas.

Perez Atencia said: “These activities provide uninterrupted activities every day. This is the first time it will be done continuously with more than a month full of activities, concerts parades and music for all.”

“This is for the sole intention of boosting commerce, giving content to the different streets of Torre del Mar and continuing to be a benchmark for people to want to experience Christmas in our town.”

The mayor explained that “we will begin this December 3 with the opening of a small free amusement park in Plaza Juan Aguilar in Torre del Mar which will be open every day at 4:30pm until January 2.”

“Starting at 6pm, we will be in Calle del Mar with the parade that will start Christmas. We will do it from Calle del Mar southern section and we will pass through Saladero Viejo, Paseo Larios and Plaza Juan Aguilar.”

“At 7pm, the great Christmas tree of our town will be illuminated, which will kick off a very complete calendar of events.”

From there, Atencia continued, “we announce that our traditional mobile concerts will hold performances from the Free Soul Band, Sonike and Señor Mirinda.”

“In addition, on December 10, 11 and 12 we will have musical shows in the area of La Azucarera, the stage of the Paseo Maritimo de Poniente and the Paseo de Larios, where we will carry out the traditional Zambomba Solidaria.”

“There will be performances of all kinds and a solidarity point to collect food.”

This year there will be a Christmas market in the area of the sugar factory on December 18 and 19, and a big Christmas cake on December 23rd.