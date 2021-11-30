SPAIN is a country with a rich political, historical and cultural heritage, and there is no better place to stay on top of what is going on in the country than with one of its newspapers.

From left wing to right and monarchist to republican, there are newspapers in Spain for every political and personal taste.

Here, the Euro Weekly News lists the best newspapers in Spain.

ABC

ABC is a national daily newspaper in Spanish and is the second largest general-interest paper in Spain and the oldest newspaper still operating in Madrid.

Also circulated in Latin America, the newspaper was first published in 1903, and is known for generally supporting conservative political views and defending the Spanish monarchy.

It is also famous for its use of photography and coverage of Spanish culture and the arts.

ABC publishes its editions in compact-sized stapled sheets, smaller than the loose tabloid format of El Pais and El Mundo.

The newspaper has a circulation of around 55,000 copies a day.

El Mundo

First published in 1989, El Mundo is one of Spain´s largest daily newspapers and has its headquarters in Madrid.

With a secular, centre-right, liberal stance, El Mundo also has 10 different regional editions, including those for Andalucia, Valencia, Castile and Leon, the Balearic Islands and Bilbao. It is published in tabloid format.

With a circulation of around 68,00 copies a day, El Mundo sets itself out as, “a progressive newspaper, committed to defending the current democratic system, public freedoms and human rights Included in the Universal Declaration promulgated by the UN and in the European Convention of Human Rights.”

El Pais

Spanish-language daily newspaper El Pais is based in Madrid and is also one of the most read online newspapers in Spain.

The first pro-democracy newspaper, El Pais leans towards Europeanism, progressivism, and social liberalism.

It is also known for its reporting on culture and the economy.

With a circulation of around 92,000 a day, El Pais was Awarded the Prince of Asturias Award for Communication and the Humanities in 1983.

AS

A Spanish daily sports newspaper focusing mainly on football, the AS is based in Madrid.

Founded in 1967, the paper mostly covers news about Madrid football teams.

Euro Weekly News

The best English newspaper in Spain, free newspaper the Euro Weekly News was founded 22 years ago by Steven and Michel Euesden to serve the expat community in Spain.

With editions covering the Costa del Sol, Almeria, Costa Blanca, Axarquia, and Mallorca, the Euro Weekly News offers local, national and international news, as well as entertainment, culture, and the views of its columnists.

With a readership of 500,000 a week in its print editions and 1.5 million visitors a month to its website, the Euro Weekly News is the largest expat newspaper in Spain.

Published every Thursday, the Euro Weekly News´s headquarters are in Fuengirola, with offices across Spain.

La Nueva Espana

A daily newspaper in Spain published in Asturias, this tabloid has an independent political stance.

La Vanguardia

Printed in Spanish and Catalan, Spanish daily newspaper La Vanguardia has its headquarters in Barcelona and has a centrist stance.

With Catholic leanings, La Vanguardia is one of Spain´s largest newspapers. Its circulation is around 84,000 copies a day.

The newspaper prints two daily editions, one in Spanish and, since 3 May 2011, another one in Catalan. The Spanish name La Vanguardia is used for both editions

La Razon

A Spanish daily newspaper based in Madrid, La Razon also has local editions, in Barcelona, Murcia, Seville, Valencia and Valladolid.

Founded in 1998, the newspaper’s editorial stances are primarily liberal economically and conservative socially.

With a circulation of 41,000, the newspaper has leading contributors including Alfonso Ussia, Cesar Vidal, Carmen Gurruchaga, and Carlos Rodriguez Braun.

In conclusion

Spain has a variety of newspapers to inform about the country´s current affairs and international news, with papers covering a wide range of political views, subjects and laguages.

