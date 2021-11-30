Success for Rincon de la Victoria Tapa Route

The Rincon de la Victoria Tapa Route ended with success as the winners are announced.

The Rincon de la Victoria Tapa Route ended in success with €20,000 generated, 5,376 tapas sold and up to 35 establishments participating in this edition.

The mayor of Rincon de la Victoria Francisco Salado said: “We are more than satisfied with this first edition of the Ruta de la Tapa with this format. Not only because of the volume of sales and the money generated for the establishments but also because of the reception it has had among businesses and residents who have enjoyed it.”

The Councilor for Tourism, Antonio Jose Martin, stressed the enormous quality of the tapas that have been offered to customers: “The gastronomic wealth of Rincon de la Victoria is very varied and we have to promote it. I know that it has been very difficult for the jury to choose the winner.”

The Liceo Playa restaurant has been the winner of €1,500 for the First Prize thanks to its Malaga goat cake with pistachio and goat’s milk curd with a Malaga wine gelee.

The jury, made up of catering and gastronomy professionals, has considered it worthy of the highest award for “its creativity for the use of local products and the Malaga touches for the finish.”

Alma Playa and Lo de Sergio have completed the trio of winners of this Rincón de la Victoria Tapa Route. Alma Playa has won €1,000 for the second prize with a bao bread with Malaga goat and a yoghurt and mint sauce with fried almonds.

Sergio’s won €500 for the third prize with a dogfish cream.

Finally, the restaurant that has been chosen as the best by the public with a prize of €500 is Gastrobar Paladar Cubano in La Cala del Moral.