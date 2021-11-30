Spanish citizen arrested in Morocco after crash-landing

Spanish citizen arrested in Morocco’s Tangier after crash-landing.

The Spanish citizen was arrested by the Moroccan Royal Gendarmerie on Tuesday, November 30. The man was arrested on the outskirts of Tangier after trying to land his plane in an emergency and crashing. Not only did the man manage to crash his plane into a lorry during the emergency landing, but it was also full of drugs.

Judicial sources confirmed to Efe, that the crash-landing took place in the village of El Aouama, around 30 kilometres southeast of Tangier. The man had attempted to perform an emergency landing on a road but crashed into a lorry. At the moment there are no details regarding whether the pilot or the lorry driver were injured.

Official sources have not said what type of drugs were aboard the drug-laden plane. There have been previous incidents of light aircraft carrying drugs crashing in northern Morocco. The aircrafts had been loaded with hashish.

Light aircraft or even microlights are often used to transport drugs from Europe. The Moroccan government have repeatedly criticised illegal entries into Moroccan airspace.

