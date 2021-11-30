Snowstorm leaves dozens stranded for days in a remote pub with Oasis tribute band.

Music lovers gathered at a pub in Yorkshire on Friday night, November 26, to listen to Noasis, an Oasis tribute band. The Tan Hill Inn was packed with people ready to enjoy a night of music and fun.

The weather forecast for the area was dreadful but no one was expecting three feet of snow to pile up outside the pub’s doors according to Nicola Townsend, the inn’s general manager.

When the band had finished playing the local authorities announced that it was unsafe for people to drive home. Nearly everyone got comfortable including band members, staff and patrons for what turned out to be several days being stranded in the pub.

When the unsafe weather was announced several people with 4×4’s managed to take some parents home who desperately needed to return to their children. Ms Townsend also told of how one man was evacuated by the local mountain rescue team. The man had medical needs for an “ongoing condition.”

On Monday morning around 50 people were still at the pub. A snowplough headed through the area a little later on and allowed most people to head home.

The band took to Facebook and said: “Noasis have left the building.

“Thanks to everyone for your messages of support, thanks to everyone for the camaraderie within the venue.”

Ms Townsend revealed that by Monday afternoon only two guests were left. She said: “Young girls who are not confident to drive on the roads as they are, so they’ll stay tonight and go home tomorrow.”

