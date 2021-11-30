Second Omicron case in Madrid more waiting confirmation in Barcelona

Spain has now confirmed a second Omicron case in Madrid and there are 2 more cases waiting for confirmation in Barcelona coming from different flights from South Africa.

The second positive Omicron case in Madrid, is a 61-year-old woman who arrived on Monday night, November 29 at Adolfo Suárez-Madrid Barajas Airport, also on a flight from South Africa via Amsterdam.

According to the Madrid Regional Health Minister, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, “the woman has been vaccinated with the full AstraZeneca two-dose vaccine, is asymptomatic and is in isolation with medical follow-up”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The first confirmed Omicron case, a 51-year-old man, arrived in Madrid by the same route a day earlier, Sunday November 28 on another flight from Amsterdam was also fully vaccinated. This time with the Pfizer vaccine.

Pending confirmation in Barcelona

For its part, the Catalan Health Department indicated Today, November 30, that the preliminary results of the microbiological study of the two travellers from South Africa, who tested positive for covid, are infected with the omicron variant. “It cannot yet be 100% confirmed that the two suspected positive cases of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 detected in Catalonia are of this variant, but the preliminary results indicate that they could be,” the Department of Health said on Tuesday.

No extra restrictions in sight

As for the update of the epidemiological report, Health has notified today 208.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, thus certifying a new rise in the curve, which reaches figures not seen since the beginning of September. In terms of infections, 10,261 new infections have been recorded in 24 hours, while on Monday the number of positive cases was 22,911 recorded after the weekend. In terms of deaths, 44 deaths were reported by COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths so far in the pandemic to 88,052 people.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.