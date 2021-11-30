Ryanair jet’s engine catches fire

By
Chris King
-
0
Ryanair jet's engine catches fire
Ryanair jet's engine catches fire. image: ryanair press office

Ryanair jet’s engine catches fire

As a Ryanair jet was coming in to land at Bologna’s Guglielmo Marconi Airport airport in Italy, on November 24, a scary incident took place. Arriving from London Stanstead, the jet ran into a flock of birds, believed to be herons, resulting in one of its engines bursting into flames.

A local captured the moment on video, with the footage showing flames coming out of the right-hand engine. Unconfirmed reports say that the engine stopped working shortly afterward. It has been revealed that a subsequent inspection of the jet showed that its left-side engine had also been damaged.

The plane was landed safely by its pilots, who calmly touched it down on the runway despite reports of the engine stalling. Images circulating on social media showed the remains of the birds splattered all over the windscreen of the jet, giving the pilot’s no vision whatsoever.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Other gruesome pictures showed dead birds, and feathers, stuck on the side of the aircraft, while another image was of a pickup truck parked on the tarmac with the corpses of the dead herons lying in the back of it.

Incidents similar to this one involving birds are not so isolated. A Ryanair flight from Manchester to Lanzarote this October apparently suffered a “minor bird strike” while in the air, and had to be diverted. “This flight from Manchester to Lanzarote diverted to Liverpool airport following a minor bird strike”, a spokesperson for Ryanair had commented at the time.

“The aircraft landed normally, and customers were transferred to a replacement aircraft, which departed to Lanzarote following a short delay of approximately one hour. Ryanair sincerely apologises to all affected customers”, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here