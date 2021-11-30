Playa El Salon and Playa Caletilla linked in Nerja beach project

Playa El Salon and Playa Caletilla in Nerja will be linked for pedestrians.

The mayor of Nerja Jose Alberto Armijo informs that construction work has begun on a new section of the Senda Litoral, which will link Playa El Salon and Playa Caletilla next to the Balcon de Europa.

The project has an execution period of four months, so it will foreseeably be completed by the end of March.

The works, carried out by the company Actüa Infraestructuras SL, include the construction of the promenade, approximately 100 metres long, and a panoramic viewpoint towards the Balcon de Europa on new retaining walls similar to those of the descent to Calahonda beach.

Public lighting will be installed as well as street furniture and landscaped spaces to beautify the environment.

“We started the third action with which we continue to improve the quality of tourist infrastructures with the aim of consolidating the Nerja tourist brand” said Alberto Armijo, highlighting the good work coordinated between the Infrastructure and Urban Planning Councils.

The Councillor for Urban Planning, Nieves Atencia, points out that “the council continues to make progress in the processing of two new projects. On the one hand, the section that will connect the Torrecilla promenade to the beach of El Salon, and on the other, the section between the beaches of Burriana and Carabeillo.”