Pisted off: Switzerland ski holiday chaos as Brits required to quarantine for 10 days

Ski holiday plans for thousands of Brits have been thrown into chaos as Switzerland tightens their Covid entry rules due to the new Omnicron variant.

Those wanting to travel to Switzerland from the UK, including through transit, now must quarantine for 10 days regardless of their vaccination status.

These new and strict rules have ruined holiday plans for thousands of Brits flying to Switzerland and Geneva to reach French ski resorts including Val Thorens, Courchevel, and Meribel.

The restrictions come as France has announced holidaymakers will need Covid passes to access ski slopes.

Travellers wanting to get to the French resorts are now forced to divert to Lyon and those unable to get a flight to Lyon now face hours of further travel from Grenoble or Calais.

The new restrictions in Switzerland were brought into force at 8pm on Sunday, November 28, when cases of the new Omnicron variant were found in the UK.

Some travellers faced chaos by the sudden changes when they landed in Geneva only to be turned away by guards at the border.

There are now 14 cases of the new variant in the UK in places such as Scotland, Nottingham, London and Essex.