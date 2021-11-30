Only some UK supermarkets will enforce wearing masks

With the worrying rise of the Omnicron variant in the UK, some supermarkets will be enforcing the mask while others will not.

As of today, Tuesday, November 30, people could incur fines of £200 for not wearing a mask when required, with this increasing to up to £800 for multiple infractions.

The mask is already mandatory in Wales.

Given this, some major supermarkets will still not be enforcing the rule, including Iceland and Co-Op.

Managing director of Iceland Richard Walker said they would be focusing on the “long-term recovering of the high street” instead.

Mr Walker said staff working on the shop floor should not be asked to approach shoppers who are not wearing masks, adding that they would not be policing the policy.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, he said: “We fully support the reintroduction of compulsory face masks in shops, however, we won’t be asking our store colleagues to police it.

“Our store teams, alongside all retail workers, have shown heroic efforts in terms of ensuring safety for customers and building back consumer confidence and it’s crucial that we stay focused on the long-term recovery of the high street.

“We need to continue to encourage people to shop in stores if they feel comfortable, and I’m hopeful that the latest guidelines won’t discourage customers from doing so.”

The British Retail Consortium said that it is up to the police to enforce the rules, and that: “Customers are asked to respect the rules and be considerate to their fellow shoppers and to hard-working shop staff.”

Face coverings and masks are now compulsory in shops in England again in places such as banks, post offices, hairdressers, and public transport.

Travellers returning to the UK also have to take a PCR test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

Anyone suspected of coming into contact with the new Omnicron variant must also have to self-isolate, regardless of their age or vaccination status.