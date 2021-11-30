New home for Aneda in Nerja

NERJA art association ANEDA has moved to a new location on Calle Granada.

ANEDA will now be near to the Centro Cultural in the centre of Nerja.

The group said the building was, “a beautifully renovated and spacious new location for their workshops, exhibitions and art classes.”

It added: “It has four huge windows, from floor to ceiling, letting in natural daylight, ideal for painting and creating.

“Passersby can look in and see all the paintings and activities.”

Group leader Laura Viqueira Niel said: “Our aim is to promote art in the region. We organize exhibitions in and around Nerja, hold drawing and painting classes for children and adults and organise workshops.”

She added: “At the moment we have 36 members, old and young, national and international, painters and sculptors, who all work in different mediums, sizes and styles. A wonderful mix! We are supported by the local council.”

Ms Viqueira Niel said: “Even though ANEDA has grown steadily and we welcomed 11 new members this year, we still are looking for more members. We are all amateurs but with a passion for art. Like minded people can call me, I speak English and French, and Spanish of course! My phone number is 677637997. Everybody is welcome.”

The first member to exhibit in the new ANEDA home is Carmen Aros, a Chilean abstract artist. Her exhibition will be on until the end of December.

ANEDA also has an exhibition showing a few works of each member in the Sala Municipal in Calle Cristo. This exhibition gives an overview of work by ANEDA artists and is on until December 11. The gallery is open every day from 11.30am until 2pm and in the evening from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

