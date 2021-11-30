Nerja: Plaza Tutti Frutti meetings resume.

A MEETING chaired by the Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, on Monday, November 29 saw representatives from establishments in the Plaza Tutti Frutti join in talks about how to improve the shopping centre.

The councillor for Town Planning, Nieves Atencia, stated that Nerja Town Hall is finalising procedures for the expropriation of the passage that connects Tutti Frutti with Plaza Pepe Pascual, meaning that it could be open completely to fully facilitate access for more people.

Currently, it has only been open from 8 am to 11 pm since the beginning of the summer season.

The councillor for Safety and Transport, Francisco Arce has also announced that a taxi rank will be installed and located in Calle Chaparil.

The councillor for Municipal Services, Gema García, indicated that there are plans to install new artistic lighting on the palm trees in the square, at the entrance on Calle Chaparil, as well as new signage at the entrance to the square on Avenida Castilla Pérez.

The business owners have expressed their satisfaction with the actions announced, as well as those already implemented.

The mayor has invited them to continue holding regular meetings with the aim of continuing to work on the improvement of the square.

