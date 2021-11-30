Migrant Crisis: Protesters block RNLI from rescuing migrants

RNLI lifeboat crews were heckled and blocked by protesters as they prepared to rescue migrants from the English Channel.

A witness called radio station LBC saying she was on the beach in Hastings when she saw angry protesters abusing and heckling the lifeboat crew, who work voluntarily, and even stood in a line in front of the rescue boat to prevent its launch.

The caller told presenter James O’Brien: “It was really upsetting, and you could hear the hatred in their voices.”

The angry protesters were heard shouting and demanding the RNLI to not “bring any more of those home, we’re full up.”

This was the Hastings lifeboat on Saturday 20/11/2021 this charming fisherman was yelling at the lifeboat crew about how he cancelled his donations over them rescuing refugees. I am pretty sure they were also deliberately trying to stop them from launching. I have the video @RNLI pic.twitter.com/HmhPCg7T2a

— Nick Limpkin 💙 (@KavyMan1984) November 30, 2021

One protester even told the lifeboat crew that they had stopped donating to the charity because of their daily migrant rescues in the Channel.

Another witness, Nick Limpkin, said on Twitter: “Others on the boat seemed to deliberately empty fish waste right in the path of the lifeboat so seagulls swarmed down, this guy was hassling the crew trying to launch. I have around 10 minutes of video.”

The RNLI said: “We can confirm an incident was reported to the police. The lifeboat was able to launch and the station remains on service.”

This incident comes just days after 27 people died whilst crossing the channel trying to reach Britain when their boat was hit by a container ship.

A vigil was held in UK port Folkestone last week to remember them.

Far-right group Britain First has been condemned in the past for organising patrols to deter migrants from trying to land on the Kent coast.