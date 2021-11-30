Meghan Markle’s lawyer breaks silence over BBC documentary allegations

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Credit: Wikimedia

Meghan Markle’s lawyer breaks silence over BBC documentary allegations. Meghan’s lawyer has spoken out to deny bullying claims.

The new BBC documentary Princes and the Press has claimed that Meghan bullied staff. The programme claims that she left them: “severely psychologically traumatised”.

Meghan and Harry left the Royal firm in January 2020 and headed to the United States. They have made their home now in Los Angeles.

Meghan’s lawyer has hit back at allegations made in the BBC documentary.  Valentine Low is the Royal correspondent for The Times. Speaking to presenter Amol Rajan she commented: “These people, I know, two and a half years later, when I’m writing this story — some of them were in tears.

“They were still severely psychologically traumatised. So, something went badly wrong.”

Meghan’s lawyer has broken her silence. Jenny Afia from legal firm Schillings has revealed: “There were massive inaccuracies in that story.


“It’s hard to prove a negative. If you haven’t bullied someone, how do you show you haven’t?”

Jenny went on to add: “What bullying actually means is improperly using power to hurt someone emotionally or physically.

“The Duchess has absolutely denied doing that.”


She added: “That said she wouldn’t want to negate anyone’s personal experiences.”

 

Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

