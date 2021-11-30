Meghan Markle’s lawyer breaks silence over BBC documentary allegations. Meghan’s lawyer has spoken out to deny bullying claims.

The new BBC documentary Princes and the Press has claimed that Meghan bullied staff. The programme claims that she left them: “severely psychologically traumatised”.

Meghan and Harry left the Royal firm in January 2020 and headed to the United States. They have made their home now in Los Angeles.

Meghan’s lawyer has hit back at allegations made in the BBC documentary. Valentine Low is the Royal correspondent for The Times. Speaking to presenter Amol Rajan she commented: “These people, I know, two and a half years later, when I’m writing this story — some of them were in tears.

“They were still severely psychologically traumatised. So, something went badly wrong.”

Meghan’s lawyer has broken her silence. Jenny Afia from legal firm Schillings has revealed: “There were massive inaccuracies in that story.

“It’s hard to prove a negative. If you haven’t bullied someone, how do you show you haven’t?”

Jenny went on to add: “What bullying actually means is improperly using power to hurt someone emotionally or physically.

“The Duchess has absolutely denied doing that.”

She added: “That said she wouldn’t want to negate anyone’s personal experiences.”

